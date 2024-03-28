2024 March 28 14:13

APM Terminals Moín handled six million TEU

This month, just over five years since operations began in 2018, more than 6 million containers have been handled by APM Terminals Moín (TCM). During this period container volumes have increased from just over 1 million TEUs in 2019 to 1.26 million TEUs in 2023. The average number of vessels calling at the terminal each month has also increased from 12 in 2018 to more than 89 in 2023 – up to three times higher than other ports in the region.

Between 80% and 85% of the terminal’s operations involve the efficient and timely handling of export products, such as bananas, pineapples, coffee, tubers and melons. Exports not only generate economic activity but have also positively impacted thousands of jobs among direct personnel and subcontractors.

The terminal operates using advanced technologies to maximise efficiency. This includes automated gates that employ an advanced optical character recognition (OCR) system to read container IDs and verify information, including truck license plates and biometric data. The implementation of an appointment system also smooths out traffic at the gates, ensuring safety and operational efficiency.

In addition, TCM has also adopted OCR technology on its Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, allowing accurate reading and confirmation of container IDs during loading and unloading. This ensures accuracy in the handling of cargo, avoiding errors that could result in incorrect submissions. In addition, high-resolution cameras are able to capture images of the container's condition to meet customer needs for visual record-keeping.



To improve inventory management, increase efficiency and reduce human error, process automation has been implemented on Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes (RTG's). This system provides data in real time, guiding operators to ensure the correct location of each container.

The company’s standard global terminal operating system, N4, has been optimised with modules such as Expert Decking and Prime Route, which improves yard strategy. This enables more efficient distribution of containers in the yard and optimises the distance travelled by terminal tractors and trucks in real-time.



As part of its sustainability program, APM Terminals coordinates a conservation project that has released more than 56,000 turtles and entailed more than 2,000 volunteer hours

The terminals five-year anniversary is not only a commemorative date, but also a testament to its commitment to maintaining a more connected, efficient and sustainable future in international trade.