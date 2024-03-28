2024 March 28 11:24

Fincantieri signs contract for the supply of two PPAs to Indonesia

Fincantieri and the Indonesian Ministry of Defence have signed a 1.18-billion-euro contract, within the framework of collaborative relations initiated by the Italian Ministry of Defence, for the supply of two PPA Units. PPA is a highly flexible ship with an outstanding technological standard. It has the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and first line fighting vessel, according to the company's release.



The ships subject to the order - originally destined for the Italian Navy - are currently under construction and fitting at the Integrated Shipyard in Riva Trigoso-Muggiano.



The interest of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence in PPA Units stems from the Maritime Campaign in the Far East of the Francesco Morosini, the second ship of the Italian Navy's PPA class, which also stopped over in Indonesia in July 2023. The transaction can catalyze additional synergies in the operational, industrial, and technological fields between the two countries. The Units will be able to support Indonesia in protecting national interests and contribute to the stability of the delicate Indo-Pacific strategic quadrant.



As part of the transaction, Fincantieri will act as the prime contractor towards the Indonesian Ministry of Defence and will specifically coordinate the other industrial partners, including Leonardo, for the customization of the ships' combat system and the provision of related logistic services. The parties will define the relevant agreements in compliance with the applicable legislation, including that relating to transactions between related parties.



The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the necessary authorizations from the competent authorities.



The vessel is capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long, with launching through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.