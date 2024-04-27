2024 April 27 13:42

Interim president Michelle Kruger takes helm at Austal USA

The Austal USA Board of Directors has elected Michelle Kruger Austal USA President. She has been serving as interim president since August 2023, the Company said in a media release.



Kruger joined Austal USA in 2022 as the vice president of global services and support. In that role she led Austal USA’s ship repair and warranty efforts including the development of business strategy and strategic alliances. She also oversaw the stand up of Austal USA’s San Diego repair yard including the delivery of a purpose-built 9000-tonne capacity dry dock.



“I am honored to be chosen to lead the unparalleled shipbuilding team at Austal USA, who work together every day to deliver with excellence and integrity,” stated Kruger. “I am thrilled and committed to lead Austal USA’s on-going growth as one of the Nation’s premier shipbuilders. Our growth in both surface ship and submarine module manufacturing is an incredible opportunity for us. As a team we will continue to deliver worldwide service and support capability while steadily advancing technology in support of our Nation’s readiness needs.”



Kruger is a marine engineer with over 25 years of maritime industry experience in new construction, repair, and maintenance operations. Before joining Austal USA, she held a number of leadership positions across General Dynamics including Electric Boat where she supported the Virginia-class submarine program and led strategic business development activities. At General Dynamics NASSCO she was director of outfitting and led international benchmarking efforts that contributed to facility upgrades maximizing outfitting on the ground, and was director of repair administration. While at NASSCO she was promoted to vice president, new construction planning. She subsequently moved to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) where she was vice president of operations and led a team of 4,000 building U.S. Navy DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.



Kruger earned a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, was commissioned into the U.S. Navy reserves in 1987, and earned a master’s degree in marine engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1995.