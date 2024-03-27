2024 March 27 14:23

Cadeler signs offshore wind turbine installation contract for the vessel Wind Scylla

Cadeler Signs Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Contract for the Vessel Wind Scylla with an Undisclosed Client, according to the company's release.

The contract entails Cadeler’s wind farm installation vessel Wind Scylla and has a value between USD 75 million and USD 150 million, including both the firm period and potential options. Signing of the contract reinforces Cadeler’s position as a key player in the renewable offshore wind energy sector and captures synergies by aiming to lower project-related costs.

The installation work is set to commence in 2025. During the project duration, spanning between 300 and 550 days, the client will utilize Cadeler’s unique team and fleet expertise to complete the work.



Cadeler is a key supplier of offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, solely operating in the offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the environment.