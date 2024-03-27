2024 March 27 12:52

The Port Authority of Valencia launches the ZAL project in the Port of Valencia

The Port Authority of València (PAV) is launching the ZAL project (Logistics Activities Zone) of the Port of València. The Board of Directors of Valencia Intermodal and Logistics Platform (VPI-Logistica) met with the aim of initiating all the necessary procedures to activate the project.

The Supreme Court ruling clears up the legal and urban planning uncertainty of the ZAL, allowing the formalisation of the surface rights awarded on four of the logistics plots in the park to be activated.



Valencia Plataforma Intermodal y Logística, is a state-owned trading company and technical service of the Port Authority of València, in charge of the Logistic and Intermodal development associated with the Ports of the Port Authority of València and of those works that favour the commercialisation of the Logistic Activity Zones of the Intermodal Centres and of the Port Authority of València.

The surface area of the ZAL of the Port of València is destined exclusively for logistics. It is strategically located next to the Port of València and the main transport hubs, making it an area of great interest for companies involved in logistics linked to maritime traffic and for those planning to establish a strategic distribution centre with international projection.