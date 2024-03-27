2024 March 27 12:11

Clarkson Port Services and Peak Group collaborate to deliver Port Agency services across the North Sea

Clarkson Port Services announces a mutual strategic collaboration with Peak Group, a Norwegian based group established in 2005. Peak Agency provides agency services along the Norwegian coastline. Both businesses will seek opportunities where they can combine their expertise in port agency logistics to expand their reach across the vast expanse of the North Sea, according to the company's release.

With combined resources and strategic locations in the UK, Netherlands and Norway, the collaboration enables teams to optimise operational efficiencies, leverage expertise and streamline logistics processes in supply chain management to provide clients with a comprehensive and unparalleled service.

Working together they aim to lead the way in developing sustainable marine logistics solutions, exploring new technologies and innovative solutions to meet evolving market demands across the North Sea.



The collaboration will contribute positively to the logistics industry as a whole, enabling more efficient and streamlined working.