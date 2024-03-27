2024 March 27 11:42

Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels

Wan Hai Lines held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 370, WAN HAI 371 and WAN HAI 373 accompanied by a charity donation event at Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI 370, WAN HAI 371 and WAN HAI 373 are three vessels in the series of 3,055 TEU containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard.

Wan Hai Lines has ordered a third batch of 3,055TEU series vessels from Japan Marine United Corporation. This batch totals twelve vessels.

WAN HAI 370, WAN HAI 371 and WAN HAI 373 are the 6th, 7th and 9th vessels in this series of 3,055 TEU vessels. They are all built by Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard.

This vessel series uses LSFO (Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) and is equipped with new energy-saving equipment, it takes energy efficiency and environment friendly aspects into account. Besides, all the ships delivered are also certified with “Smart Ship” notations. These new smart vessels are part of Wan Hai’s efforts to pursue fleet upgrading and enhance our commitment to quality and eco-friendly shipping services.