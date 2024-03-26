2024 March 26 18:02

COSCO Shipping Lines introduces new Americas service

The container shipping unit of COSCO Shipping Group, COSCO Shipping Lines, launched its first direct route connecting the North America East Coast to the West Coast of South America, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The new service, providing a direct connection among Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Columbia and East America, will further optimise the regional service network of COSCO Shipping Lines supported by its global digital supply chain service.

It is the first direct service for North America East coast to West coast of South America, achieving a breakthrough in America and providing more options for clients in regional and emerging markets, said COSCO Shipping Lines.



COSCO Shipping Lines (Central America) Company currently operates twenty-seven regional shipping services in America, covering twenty-four countries and fifty-two ports in South and North America.