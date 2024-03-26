2024 March 26 14:52

Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement to guarantee operational reliability of new wind farm installation vessel

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co Ltd (CDWE), a joint venture between CSBC Corporation and DEME Offshore. The agreement covers CDWE’s new 216 metres-long marine installation vessel (MIV), the ‘Green Jade’. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2024, according to the company's release.

Green Jade is designed and built in Taiwan with the mission to facilitate government policy to make Taiwan sustainable. As Green Jade will be managing diverse projects and varying offshore distances, operational reliability is of utmost importance. The extensive service support provided by the Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement will maximise the vessel’s uptime and significantly mitigate the risk of delays to the installation work by ensuring regular maintenance, timely repairs and access to technical support.

The full scope of the agreement includes remote operational support, a propulsion condition monitoring service and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. Expert Insight utilises artificial intelligence and rule-based advanced diagnostics to continuously monitor operating data. This secures asset availability and reliability.



The agreement also includes comprehensive scheduled maintenance, including all major overhauls of the ship’s Wärtsilä engines and thrusters, along with original spare parts. The time-between-overhaul guarantees, provided by the agreement, decrease the frequency of overhauls. This not only significantly reduces the cost, but also minimises the environmental impact of the maintenance.