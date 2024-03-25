2024 March 25 17:31

“K” Line, NIPPON HAKUYO and OPT Gate sign an agreement for a new fire detection system for car carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has entered into a joint research and development agreement with NIPPON HAKUYO electronics, ltd. and OPT Gate Co., LTD. for the development of a new fire detection system for vessels, using optical technology, according to the company's release.

In recent years, the transportation of electric vehicles in addition to conventional gasoline vehicles has been increasing in car carriers. It is said that lithium-ion batteries installed in electric vehicles tend to rapidly escalate combustion in the event of a fire, making it crucial to detect fires at an earlier stage and to engage in firefighting activities promptly.

This research aims to develop a fire detection system that detects fires earlier and with higher accuracy than existing smoke detectors for vessels, addressing the challenges.