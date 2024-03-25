2024 March 25 12:59

Hanwha Ocean wins 2.4 tln-won order for 8 LNG ships

Hanwha Ocean Co., the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, said it has received an order worth 2.4 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) to build eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships, according to Yonhap.

Hanwha Ocean will build eight LNG carriers at its shipyard on Geoje Island, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, for the delivery by January 2028, a company spokesperson said.

The company didn't provide the name of the client.

Hanwha Ocean has bagged $2.35 billion worth of ship orders so far this year. It achieved orders valued at $4.1 billion for the whole of 2023.

The shipbuilder has had an order backlog of $28.1 billion as of December, which will make its shipyard busy over the next three years.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., set sail as the shipbuilding arm of chemical-to-defense industry conglomerate Hanwha Group in May last year.