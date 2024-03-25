2024 March 25 11:16

Inland Ports meet in Paris to talk about the innovation potential of inland ports

On 22 March 2024, EFIP members gathered in Paris for their annual General Assembly meeting. The meeting was hosted by HAROPA PORT Paris. The focus on the event was on the Innovation Potential in Inland Ports, according to EFIP's release.

During the open session on “Innovation Potential in Inland Ports”, with Renata Kadric, Project Manager at CINEA (European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency) clarified the expansion of the European Innovation Fund. The question was especially how this fund could be employed to the benefit of inland ports.

Philippe Arfi, General Director at Goodman presented the Green Dock project. This project realizes industrial revitalization by transforming an existing site which employs river logistics, sustainable building practices and innovative planning.

This was followed by a presentation with Emilie Carpels, director of the river project within the logistics department of IKEA France. She outlined an innovative project aimed at integrating river transportation from Gennevilliers Port to Paris Bercy. The primary goal of incorporating river delivery into of IKEA products into the city to reduce congestion and still give the best service. While the project is pioneering in nature, it presents inherent challenges, including the establishment of a logistic plan harmonious with river navigation and a new coordination among different stakeholders.

The General Assembly members had then the chance to visit the Port of Gennevilliers, the largest river facility in France and the location for the developpement of multiple innovative initiatives.

The discussion also included plans for the 2024 EFIP agenda, including the upcoming initiatives such as the Transport Block Exemption Regulation and EFIP’s objective to facilitate increased investments in inland ports, particularly in superstructures. Moreover, a forthcoming conference on June 6th will take place and will center on the strategies for inland ports to mitigate climate impacts while maintaining continued operations.

Finally, Sven Devroe stepped into the role of Vice President at EFIP, succeeding Rainier Reeksmans, representing the Port of Brussels.



The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) brings together nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18 countries of the European Union, Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine. EFIP highlights and promotes the role of European inland ports as real intermodal nodal points in the transport and logistic chain, combining inland waterway transport with rail, road, and maritime transport.