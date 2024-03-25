  The version for the print
  2024 March 25 10:24

    Hapag-Lloyd to continue to avoid the Red Sea route

    Following an update on 4 January 2024, Hapag-Lloyd will introduce Valencia, ES as an additional port of call to improve connectivity between Western Mediterranean ports and Red Sea markets.

    Here's an overview of the new shuttle rotation: Antwerp, BE -> Valencia, ES -> Damietta, EG -> Jeddah, SA -> Damietta, EG -> Antwerp, BE

    Hapag-Lloyd has updated its schedules to reflect the Cape of Good Hope transit from the region's first port.

    Hapag-Lloyd will introduce a transfer service connecting Red Sea cargo via Jeddah, South Africa. This will allow the company to connect the Red Sea market with Europe, North America and Latin America.

    Tangier, MA -> Damietta, EG -> Jeddah, South Africa -> Damietta, EG -> Tangier, MA

    A feeder service connects Aqaba, South Africa and Port Sudan, South Dakota via Jeddah, South Africa.

    Hapag-Lloyd plans to maintain a 10-day frequency for this service.

  

