2024 March 25 10:24

Hapag-Lloyd to continue to avoid the Red Sea route

Following an update on 4 January 2024, Hapag-Lloyd will introduce Valencia, ES as an additional port of call to improve connectivity between Western Mediterranean ports and Red Sea markets.

Here's an overview of the new shuttle rotation: Antwerp, BE -> Valencia, ES -> Damietta, EG -> Jeddah, SA -> Damietta, EG -> Antwerp, BE



Hapag-Lloyd has updated its schedules to reflect the Cape of Good Hope transit from the region's first port.



Hapag-Lloyd will introduce a transfer service connecting Red Sea cargo via Jeddah, South Africa. This will allow the company to connect the Red Sea market with Europe, North America and Latin America.

Tangier, MA -> Damietta, EG -> Jeddah, South Africa -> Damietta, EG -> Tangier, MA

A feeder service connects Aqaba, South Africa and Port Sudan, South Dakota via Jeddah, South Africa.

Hapag-Lloyd plans to maintain a 10-day frequency for this service.