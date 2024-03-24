2024 March 24 13:07

First LNG powered vessel calls at HIP

The first LNG battery hybrid powered RORO vessel berthed at the Hambantota International Port (HIP) for the discharge of construction machinery and equipment (high and heavy vehicles including airport buses, mobile cranes, etc.). The transshipment cargo is destined for Dammam and Maldives.



The Jasmine Leader of NYK Line, which arrived at HIP in the first week of March is one of a fleet of environmentally friendly, next generation vessels with reduced emissions and lower risk of oil spills. It is also the first NYK RORO vessel to make a direct call at HIP from Europe with transshipment cargo.