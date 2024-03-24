2024 March 24 12:49

Inter-array cable installation completed at Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm

The PGLR work started in March last year and DEME’s vessel Viking Neptun installed the first batch of IACs in May 2023.

Viking Neptun completed the inter-array cable installation on 7 January this year, with DEME’s Living Stone commencing cable burial work the day after, Offshore Energy website reported.



Both vessels have now left the offshore wind farm site, according to the latest Notice to Mariners from the Neart na Gaoithe project team.



The IAC termination and testing works, which are currently underway and are being performed by the Normand Navigator vessel, are expected to continue until May 2024.



The 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm, located some 15 kilometres off the coast of Fife in Scotland, is expected to produce its first power this year.



The first of its 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines was installed in July 2023.



Neart na Gaoithe is owned by the joint venture between EDF Renewables and ESB.