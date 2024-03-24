Edda Wind announces the sale of Edda Passat
Edda Wind ASA (“Edda Wind” or the “Company”) said that the Company entered into a sale and purchase agreement, through its subsidiary West Energy AS, regarding the sale of all outstanding shares in Puerto de Calella S.L., the registered owner of the vessel Edda Passat. The transaction was concluded on March 20, 2024.
The proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding debt related to Edda Passat.
The rationale for the sale of the vessel is to optimise the Company’s fleet strategy, including alignment of vessel design. The Company has eight dedicated offshore wind vessels under construction – one SOV and seven CSOVs, all with modern design and with large flexibility built in. All newbuild vessels are prepared for zero-emission utilising liquid organic hydrogen carrier and/or methanol as an energy source.
Edda Wind remains firm on its strategy to be a leading player within offshore wind and is currently the largest player in the space including all vessels under construction.