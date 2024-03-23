2024 March 23 17:19

Maersk opens new warehouse facility in Tijuana, Mexico for cross-border capabilities

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) says it has launched a new 30,000 square metre facility for its customers in the Tijuana area, targeting cross-border trade.



Recognizing the immense potential of Tijuana as a key player in trade between US and Mexico, Maersk has chosen to establish a new site in the city. Located in Prisma XII, Pacifico Industrial Park in Tijuana, Baja California, the site targets customers in the technology, automotive, retail, and lifestyle sectors who are looking for cross-border capabilities.



The new facility enjoys a strategic geographical advantage, positioned near major commercial ports, such as Los Angeles/Long Beach, California and Ensenada, Mexico. It lies just 15 km from the Otay Commercial Port, nestled between Otay Mesa (San Diego, United States) and Otay Centenario (Tijuana, Mexico). Additionally, it is 20 km away from the San Ysidro Commercial Port, which spans the border between San Ysidro, California, and Tijuana.



The site is part of the Manufacturing, Maquiladora, and Export Services Industry (IMMEX)* services program for the Tijuana market. It offers services such as sorting, storage, cross-docking, inventory management, and a range of value-added services including labelling, packaging, re-packaging, and order fulfilment. Alternatively, it could operate fulfilment or e-fulfilment operations into the United States, leveraging the Section 321 Shipment Type** for e-commerce shipments.



The new site is certified LEED Gold, including rooftop solar panels, 100% electric material-handling equipment, LED lighting, heat island reduction, indoor and outdoor water use reduction, and waste management system.



In recent years, the manufacturing industry in Tijuana has grown remarkably, driven by the increasing trend of nearshoring between Mexico and the United States. According to the International Trade Administration, Mexico is the United States’ third largest trading partner, and a significant portion of the trade is generated in the largest metropolitan area between San Diego and Tijuana.



This trend has attracted companies from across the globe seeking to capitalize on Tijuana's strategic location and robust infrastructure. Situated near Ensenada's Port and with access to various transportation modes including rail, truck, and air, Tijuana has emerged as a pivotal hub for international trade, particularly with its proximity to the United States. The city's status as a strategic area is further underscored by the fact that a significant portion of its commercial activity originates from the United States, a trend that continues to escalate annually.



This strategic move allows Maersk to expand its service offerings and provide customers with an extended product portfolio, encompassing ocean services, warehousing and distribution, landside transportation, tailored to the complexities of cross-border trade. By leveraging Tijuana's advantageous location and thriving manufacturing environment, Maersk aims to further enhance its capabilities and meet the evolving needs of its customers in the dynamic landscape.



Maersk's footprint spans over 150,000 square meters across Mexico, with warehouses located in Mexico City, Tijuana, and Cuautitlan, and depots located near the ports in Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo. Looking ahead, Maersk has ambitious plans for expansion, with additional capabilities in Guadalajara and Monterrey, and expanding its landside capabilities, aimed at providing customers with solutions to facilitate Mexico-US cross-border trade.



About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.