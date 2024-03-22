2024 March 22 17:17

RINA supports Mongolia's to develop a roadmap for long-term strategy according to Paris Agreement

With the Paris Agreement (PA) pressing governments to adopt long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LTS), Mongolia is at a key moment in its path to sustainability. Despite its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Mongolia has yet to submit its long-term strategy, requiring collaborative efforts with international partners to close this gap.

RINA has been selected by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to lend its expertise to the Ministry of Economy and Development in developing Mongolia's long-term climate strategy.

RINA's support focuses on the creation of a robust pre-LTS scoping document that aligns the goals of the Paris Agreement with Mongolia's broader development objectives. This comprehensive document will draw on major national frameworks, such as: "Vision-2050," "New Recovery Policy," and the upcoming "Targeted Development Programs," to ensure seamless integration and alignment of objectives.



