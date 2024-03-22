2024 March 22 16:47

MOL Coastal Shipping to start concept study on large coastal ammonia carrier

MOL Coastal Shipping, Ltd., a group company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), has joined forces with Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd. and IKOUS Co., Ltd. on a concept study of a large coastal ammonia carrier, with an eye toward launching the vessel by 2028-2029, according to the company's release. The idea behind the project is to ensure the capability of using a single vessel to transport large quantities of ammonia, which has huge potential as a decarbonized energy source.



At this time, ammonia is currently mainly used as a raw material for fertilizers, and its shipping volume is limited, but, in light of the trend toward decarbonization, demand for ammonia is growing worldwide as a next-generation clean energy source that does not emit carbon dioxide during combustion. A sharp increase in demand is also expected in Japan, where ammonia is transported secondarily by coastal shipping to electric power utilities and other consumers after being imported by ocean-going vessels. Currently, ammonia is transported in coastal vessels with a capacity of about 1,000m3, but in view of the economic efficiency and the shortage of seafarers, which has recently become a challenge for the maritime industry, the introduction of large (10,000m3 class) coastal ammonia carriers is considered an effective solution.

In addition to stable and safe transport by Japan's first large coastal vessel, this concept study will pursue "hull form development" that covers the three needs of GHG reduction, versatility, and smooth cargo handling, while focusing on the three pillars of "sustainability": labor-saving, safety, and wellbeing. MOL will provide technical assistance on labor saving and safety, Asahi Tanker its experience in operating coastal tankers including the next-generation all-electric tanker, and IKOUS its expertise in ship management for ammonia coastal vessels, aiming to build a vessel that will be appreciated not only by customers but also by the crewmembers working onboard.