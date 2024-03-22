2024 March 22 10:43

CMA CGM to upgrade service between Jeddah and North Red Sea in partnership with Folk Maritime

Effective from April 2024, CMA CGM will operate NRX (North Red Sea Express), a joint upgraded service connecting Saudi Arabia Jeddah Islamic Port to NEOM, North Red Sea ports of Sokhna in Egypt, Aqaba in Jordan and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, expanding logistic capabilities in the North Red Sea and reinforcing Saudi Arabia's growing strategic position as a global logistics hub, according to the company's release.



This service will be operated in partnership with Folk Maritime, Saudi Arabia’s pioneering independent feeder and short-sea shipping operator.



The weekly service will provide two vessels catering to cargo transshipping from both Jeddah Islamic Port Terminals Red Sea Gate Terminal (RSGT) and DP World Jeddah (DPW Jeddah). It aims to facilitate the growing market and trade needs of the region, whilst simultaneously ensuring the smooth handling of cargo and seamless delivery to local organizations.



NRX will cater to the needs of customers who seek growth within these key regional ports. It will also help to reduce carbon emission by offering reliable and effective alternative sea solution between Jeddah, NEOM and Yanbu.



The first sailing of the NRX service will take place from Jeddah on April 9th, 2024 by M/V JIN SHUN HE.

Rotation will be the following: Jeddah RSGT – Jeddah DPW – NEOM – Sokhna - Aqaba – Yanbu – Jeddah RSGT