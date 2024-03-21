  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 21 11:13

    Capital Product Partners announces the sale of three 10,000 TEU container vessels

    Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, announced that the Partnership entered into a memorandum of agreement for the sale of three 10,000 TEU container vessels, built in 2011 at Samsung Heavy Industries, S. Korea: the M/V Athos, the M/V Aristomenis and the M/V Athenian. Delivery of the vessels to the buyer is expected in April 2024, according to the company's release.

    On November 13, 2023, as part of the transformative acquisition of 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion, the Partnership announced its focus on LNG carriers and energy transition shipping, and its intention to divest from non-core container vessels. With the recently completed sale of the M/V Akadimos (115,534 DWT / 9,300 TEU, Eco-Flex, Wide Beam container vessel, built 2015, Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries S.Α., Romania), which was delivered to its new owners on March 8, 2024, the Partnership has completed the sale of two container vessels and has agreed to sell two Panamax container vessels and three Neo-Panamax container vessels. Total expected gross cash proceeds from the sale of the seven container vessels are estimated at approximately $272.5 million or $182.5m after repaying outstanding debt.

    Capital Product Partners L.P., a Marshall Islands limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 22 high specification vessels, including nine latest generation LNG/Cs, 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels and two Panamax container vessels. 

    CPLP has agreed to sell two Panamax container vessels and three Neo-Panamax container vessels by the second quarter of 2024. In addition, CPLP has agreed to acquire nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs delivering between the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2027.

Другие новости по темам: vessel acquisition  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 21

13:21 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes the delivery of LNG-specific limestone carrier
12:31 IMO on track to adopt mid-term measures to cut emissions from ships
12:11 Freight traffic at Valenciaport grows by 10% in Jan-Feb 2024
11:41 Euronav announces dividend proposal and further fleet optimisation and growth
11:13 Capital Product Partners announces the sale of three 10,000 TEU container vessels
10:51 Scorpio Tankers announces agreements to sell two MR product tankers
10:35 GTT receives new order from HD KSOE for the tank design of three new vessels
09:58 Liquid Wind, Umea Energy and Wasaline sign Letter of Intent for the supply of eMethanol

2024 March 20

18:05 Marlink delivers future-proof hybrid network solution onboard Exploris One
17:45 Ten organisations unite to combat illegal wildlife trafficking in global supply chains
17:35 Green Ships Invest and Amogy sign contract for ammonia energy solution
16:34 S.Korean tanker capsizes off Japan, 8 crew members dead
16:23 SFL Corporation announces acquisition of three newbuild LR2 product tankers in combination with long term charters
15:56 Bollinger Shipyards delivers USCGC David Duren to U.S. Coast Guard
15:32 Ascenz Marorka becomes an Associate Member of BIMCO
14:45 DFDS extends and deepens collaboration with Nowhere Networks
14:23 The UK Government advances the Future Port Talbot project to the Primary List phase of the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme
13:52 KSAT acquires a 70 percent majority stake in VAKE
13:26 MAN Energy Solutions lands major compressor order for FPSO vessel
12:43 Hapag-Lloyd publishes Sustainability Report 2023
12:21 thyssenkrupp and Carlyle evaluate cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business
12:15 LNGCON 2024: a platform for progress in the evolving energy landscape
11:48 APM Terminals and HHIT enter a strategic collaboration on port automation and green logistics in Vietnam
11:24 Master Boat Builders delivers tug Tortuga to Seaside LNG
10:58 DNV helps Moss Maritime to reduce floating solar design risks
10:22 IMO urged to create new Arctic areas free from shipping pollution
09:58 DNV and Ocean Sovereign sign agreement to comply with French regulations for the deployment of “fish farming superyacht” Ocean Ark

2024 March 19

18:04 Ports of Southampton and Singapore explore green transport cooperation
17:41 13% of world seaborne trade under attack from Houthis and Somali pirates
17:25 New study unveils low port readiness to the adoption of onboard CO2 capture solutions
16:45 TotalEnergies partners with major international companies to support e-NG development
16:15 Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG offtake agreement with Gunvor Group
15:46 Fincantieri and Saipem sign collaboration in the subsea domain
15:22 Seatrium partners with TenneT and GE Vernova for third offshore wind project in the Netherlands
14:52 Var Energi ASA and Var Energi Norge AS agree a joint merger plan
14:12 TECO 2030 receives AIP from DNV for onboard compressed hydrogen fuel systems
13:42 ESL Shipping to sell its Supramax vessels
13:22 Ocean Network Express finalises European Union Allowances transaction with BNP Paribas
12:41 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement provides operational support and cost savings for Korean container vessels
12:10 MOL, Idemitsu, HIF team up to develop e-fuel/e-methanol supply chain
11:42 MAN CEON digital platform receives Cyber Security Product Design Assessment certification from ABS
11:23 “K” Lline begins participating in joint study on liquefied CO2 marine transportation
10:48 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 60% in Feb 2024
10:24 PortXL signs a partnership agreement with MINDbase
09:47 IMO to open regional office in Fiji to serve the Pacific

2024 March 18

18:13 Brunvoll propulsion chosen for ESVAGT's growing fleet of SOVs
17:42 ADNOC signs second long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG Project
17:37 Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard holds launching ceremony for CMAL's MV Isle of Islay
17:24 Fortescue successfully conducts world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fueled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
17:02 APL updates on European Union’s Import Control System 2
16:03 MED Marine contracted to build MED-A2575 series tug for SVS Maritime
15:31 Hanwha Ocean and BV join hands to develop a 270K LNG carrier
15:17 HD Korea Shipbuilding awarded contracts for three VLACs
14:18 Port of Skagen and Stillstrom partner to decarbonise anchorage zone with offshore charging solutions
13:22 Sanmar delivers 6th battery electric power tugboat to Norwegian operator
13:16 COSCO SHIPPING Lines announces the launch of OCEAN Alliance DAY 8 product this year
12:21 Dutch offshore wind farm approved by LR
11:39 ClassNK awards first-ever notation for improvements in living and working environment to Fuyo Kaiun's bulk carrier "ELETTRA"
11:31 Davie strengthens Québec’s shipbuilding industry by supporting the reorientation of AFCDC
10:44 Storylines and Brodosplit shipyard renew ship building contract to construct private residence ship
10:25 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy project offshore New Jersey
09:51 First ‘flying’ electric ferry to debut in New Zealand in 2025

2024 March 17

16:31 Norwegian Shipowners' Association names Harald Fotland as its President
15:22 ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems now supports fully digital, streamlined SIRE 2.0 inspections
14:15 TechnipFMC selected by NEP to deliver the first all-electric iEPCI for CCS
13:03 US sanctions shipping company, targeting Iran and Houthi rebels
11:01 The first hybrid electric vessel built in South America will use a Corvus battery system
09:47 Kalmar and Forterra sign JDA for autonomous terminal tractor

2024 March 16

16:24 The Netherlands selects Naval Group for its submarine replacement program
15:41 Equinor exercises options to extend four-year drilling contracts