2024 March 21 10:51

Scorpio Tankers announces agreements to sell two MR product tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has entered into agreements to sell two 2013 built MR product tankers, STI Larvotto and STI Le Rocher, for $36.15 million per vessel, according to the company's release. The company will make no debt repayments associated with these sales as these vessels are unencumbered. The sales are expected to close within the first half of 2024.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 111 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 58 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.1 years. The company has entered into agreements to sell three of its MR tankers within the first half of 2024.