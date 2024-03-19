2024 March 19 10:48

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 60% in Feb 2024

The Port of Los Angeles processed 781,434 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in February, a 60% increase over the previous year. It was the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year growth at the U.S.’s busiest port, according to the company's release.



February 2024 loaded imports landed at 408,764 TEUs, up 64% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 132,755 TEUs, an increase of 61% compared to last year. The Port processed 239,916 empty containers, up 54% over 2023.



Two months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles has handled a total of 1,637,086 TEUs, a 35% increase over 2023.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 24 consecutive years. In 2023, the Port generated $292 billion in trade and handled a total of 8.6 million container units, sustaining its top rank among U.S. ports.