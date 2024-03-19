2024 March 19 10:24

PortXL signs a partnership agreement with MINDbase

The Netherlands-based maritime start-up accelerator PortXL has signed a partnership agreement with MINDbase Rotterdam, one of the ‘hubs’ of the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s innovation organisation, according to the company's release.

Since its founding in 2015, PortXL has facilitated the growth of more than 100 start-up and scale-up companies. Working in close cooperation with its industry partners – which include the Port of Rotterdam, Van Oord, Boskalis, Rotterdam City Council, Damen Shipyards, and GTT – PortXL’s range of focus has been concentrated on the maritime, energy, logistics and refinery sectors.

With this latest partner ‘acquisition’ of MINDbase, PortXL’s scope has broadened to now also encompass military applications. MINDbase works under the umbrella of COMMIT (in English: Materiel and IT Command), which is one of the six branches of the Dutch Ministry of Defence. COMMIT ensures that Dutch military personnel work with modern, robust and safe materiel and IT. To accomplish this, a significant part of COMMIT’s duties is the purchase and maintenance of materiel.

MINDbase was established in 2020 to stimulate military-focused innovations; its activities take place at the RDM Innovation Dock in Rotterdam in addition to locations in Eindhoven and Enschede.