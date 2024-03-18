2024 March 18 14:18

Port of Skagen and Stillstrom partner to decarbonise anchorage zone with offshore charging solutions

Since 2020 more than 3800 vessel stops annually at Skagen Anchorage



The Port of Skagen and Stillstrom by Maersk have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the integration of offshore power and charging solutions into the anchorage zone of Port of Skagen, also referred to as “Skagen Anchorage”. This strategic collaboration aims to address the pressing need for decarbonisation in the maritime industry by leveraging innovative technology and sustainable practices, Stillstrom said.



As one of the busiest anchorage zones in Northern Europe, Skagen Anchorage has since 2020 observed more than 3800 vessel stops annually lasting a minimum of 6 hours, amounting to an average of 66,000 tonnes of annual CO2 emissions[1]. These statistics emphasize the port’s importance within the regional maritime sector and underscore the pressing need for implementing environmentally responsible solutions.



Through joint exploration and innovation, Port of Skagen and Stillstrom are committed to advancing the transition towards cleaner and more efficient maritime operations. This collaboration underscores their shared vision of creating a greener and more sustainable future for the port and the surrounding communities.