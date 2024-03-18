2024 March 18 10:44

Storylines and Brodosplit shipyard renew ship building contract to construct private residence ship

Storylines, a pioneering force in the residential ship industry, has renewed a shipbuilding contract with Brodosplit shipyard based in Split, Croatia, to construct the world's first environmentally sustainable private residence ship. The signing of the construction contract marks a significant milestone in the realm of maritime innovation.



The vessel, named MV Narrative, will stand as a testament to combining luxury living and environmental responsibility. The vessel will be 778 feet (233 meters) and accommodate 531 private residences, using liquid natural gas (LNG) propulsion, positioning it as a trailblazer in sustainable maritime transportation.



Storylines’ CEO Alister Punton explained, “The shipbuilding contract was renewed as a necessity due to the enormous change in global circumstances, which have affected commercial and technical supply chains affecting the finances of the project.”



Brodosplit’s president of the board Tomislav Debeljak added, "Since the last contract, a lot of work has been completed for the ship’s design in preparation for the construction. The technical teams from both sides have worked together intensively with external experts in the fields of hydrodynamics, noise and vibration; also with experts of main equipment suppliers and Lloyd's Register classification society. Today, we have a vessel with design-implemented improvements concerning sustainability, cyber security, propulsion & drive, etc. We have an eco-friendly vessel of optimal performance in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.”



Unlike traditional cruise ships, MV Narrative is purpose-built for residential life at sea, offering a diverse array of amenities and facilities. From a post office and school to a solar-powered hydroponic garden and waterfront marina, the ship fosters a sense of community and self-sufficiency. Notably, it features the largest wellness center at sea, encompassing a 10,000-square-foot area dedicated to spa treatments, fitness and holistic health services.



The commitment to sustainability extends beyond propulsion, with initiatives such as waste-to-energy conversion, a zero-waste farmer’s market and a farm-to-table restaurant showcasing Storylines' dedication to eco-conscious living.



The pricing of the residences aboard MV Narrative range from $1 to $8 million, with limited co-ownership opportunities available starting at $598,000.



In a mutually beneficial collaboration, Storylines and Brodosplit are set to embark on a groundbreaking journey to redefine luxury living at sea. Engineering has already commenced, underscoring the commitment to deliver a vessel that exceeds expectations in terms of both opulence and environmental stewardship.



Storylines is creating an environmentally sustainable ocean residential community and a way of life that is attracting adventure seekers looking for immersive cultural experiences on a global scale. The vision is to give global travelers the ability to live out their passion for exploration while still maintaining a work, family and home life. Owners of the luxury residences onboard the continuously circumnavigating vessel can travel the world from the comfort of home. As conscientious global citizens, residents spend an average of three days in each port and give back to local communities. Experiential learning is integrated into curated itineraries and immersive shore excursions.