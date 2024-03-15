2024 March 15 16:03

GEFO's LNG DF chemical tanker Tosca gets Green Award

GEFO's LNG dual fuel tanker Tosca is the first chemical tanker in the maritime industry to be awarded the Green Award CO2 label, setting a new benchmark for environmental performance and responsibility, the Company said.



The certification underlines GEFO’s commitment to sustainability and means that the vessel is eligible for financial incentives for sustainable ships in ports worldwide.



With a fleet of 150 vessels (both inland and ocean-going), of which 92 are Green Award certified, GEFO has made significant investments in emission-reducing technologies, and Tosca's CO2 label is an important milestone in the company's sustainability efforts. As the Tosca is largely powered by LNG, the ship consistently achieves significantly lower carbon emissions.



GEFO’s other projects involve the use of green fuels such as green methanol, ammonia or hydrogen for alternative propulsion systems of inland barges or deep-sea vessels and the role of a logistics service provider to transport these new alternative energy sources within the whole European inland barging and shortsea region.

The quest for saving fossil fuels poses huge challenges for chemical tanker operators on short sea trades. One step beyond switching to alternative fuels, is installing aids to mechanical propulsion. GEFO is close to installing a Flettner Rotor on one of its larger deep-sea vessels. This will provide extra thrust and could reduce traditional fossil fuel consumption by up to 15%.

Tosca is a three-year-old chemical tanker with a deadweight tonnage of 7,200 tonnes and a total cargo capacity of 8,000 cubic metres. Built in September 2021 at the China Merchant Jinling Shipyard, the vessel has an overall length of 109.6 metres, a width of 18.4 metres and a maximum draught of 7.2 metres. It is powered by a 3,000 kW MAK 6M34DF dual-fuel diesel engine that can run on both LNG and marine diesel. The loading system consists of 16 completely separate stainless steel tanks. The vessel has ice class 1A and is equipped for ice navigation. The technical management is carried out by GEFO Gesellschaft für Oeltransporte mbH in Hamburg and the commercial management by Tosca Tanker GMBH & CO KG.

Founded in 1961, the German shipping company GEFO, originally called Gesellschaft für Oeltransporte, operates a fleet of 150 specialised tankers, half of which are owned and half chartered, for the transport of chemicals, mineral oil and gas. GEFO recently invested 400 million euros in 26 newbuildings and 13 modern second-hand vessels, including double-hull and stainless steel tankers that comply with the latest safety and environmental regulations. The company is also working on the development of carbon capture and storage and has presented plans for a hydrogen propulsion system for its first zero-emission cargo ship.