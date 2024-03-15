2024 March 15 14:11

MPA: SaR operation continues for a missing crew member of the Liberia-flagged UTOPIA

MPA, Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force craft have deployed to search for the missing person within Singapore Port Limits



At about 3.30 am (Singapore Time) on 15 March 2024, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore, operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), was notified that a crew member onboard the Liberia-flagged vessel UTOPIA has been reported missing. The vessel is currently in Singapore waters, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a media release.



MPA, Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force craft have deployed to search for the missing person within Singapore Port Limits. MPA is also

issuing navigational safety broadcasts and is requesting for vessels in the vicinity and in port to keep a lookout and report sightings to MRCC Singapore.



