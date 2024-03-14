2024 March 14 17:15

UAE, world leaders discuss maritime corridor for aid to Gaza

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pledged commitment to the maritime corridor to provide safe aid shipment from Cyprus to Gaza during a virtual meeting with world leaders on Wednesday, according to ARN.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need for a cooperative approach to address Gaza's humanitarian crisis during a meeting after the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Cyprus, UAE, UK, and US issued a joint statement last week, endorsing the activation of a maritime corridor.

It was hosted by Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Constantinos Kombos, and included US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken; European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič; UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron; Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar; and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag.

The leaders discussed ways to support this humanitarian initiative and accelerate the work of the maritime corridor to provide the necessary humanitarian response to civilians in Gaza. It also addressed the mechanisms of cooperation between the countries participating in the initiative.