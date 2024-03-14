2024 March 14 18:04

Shearwater awarded seismic survey for UK carbon capture and storage project

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (Shearwater) has been awarded a contract for advancing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) capabilities in the United Kingdom by Spirit Energy, according to the company's release.

The six-week operation is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and will be Shearwater’s fifth CCS survey in the last two years. It relates to Spirit Energy’s recent carbon storage license award by the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). The license is a key step forward in transforming the North and South Morecambe gas fields into permanent, safe, and secure carbon storage, supporting the United Kingdom’s Net Zero ambition to capture and store over 50 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2035.

Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specialises in collecting data offshore. The organisation uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software.