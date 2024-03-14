  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 14 18:04

    Shearwater awarded seismic survey for UK carbon capture and storage project

    Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (Shearwater) has been awarded a contract for advancing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) capabilities in the United Kingdom by Spirit Energy, according to the company's release.

    The six-week operation is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and will be Shearwater’s fifth CCS survey in the last two years. It relates to Spirit Energy’s recent carbon storage license award by the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). The license is a key step forward in transforming the North and South Morecambe gas fields into permanent, safe, and secure carbon storage, supporting the United Kingdom’s Net Zero ambition to capture and store over 50 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2035.

    Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specialises in collecting data offshore. The organisation uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software.

Другие новости по темам: Shearwater  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 14

18:04 Shearwater awarded seismic survey for UK carbon capture and storage project
17:15 UAE, world leaders discuss maritime corridor for aid to Gaza
16:05 Marine fuel sales at Singapore drop to a three-month low in February
15:43 World Shipping Council selects NCB for liner shipping Cargo Safety Program
15:00 ZIM reports results for 2023
14:57 DP World announces 2023 results
14:29 HaiSea unveils new operations facility for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet
13:44 DEME awards KENC with engineering and fabrication scope on multiple offshore wind installation projects
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 11, 2024
12:43 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to support optimised low-emission operations for two P&O Ferries vessels
11:35 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023
10:51 NYK and Astomos Energy christen new dual-fuel LPG carrier
10:25 Port of Long Beach container volume up 24.1% to 674,723 TEUs in Feb 2024

2024 March 13

18:02 Lebanese, French officials float a plan to rebuild Beirut port nearly 4 years after huge explosion
17:23 Ascenz Marorka obtains type approval for cyber-security from Bureau Veritas for its digital solutions
16:58 USDOT announces $500 mln for ports available through the Port Infrastructure Development Program
15:44 RINA wins contract to create global investment plan for cruise sector
15:23 Hede International Shipping enters the Transpacific container trade
14:43 Concordia Damen wins contract to deliver a CDS2410 River Pusher to Transporte Fluviales Frey Bentos
14:13 CMA CGM Group launches its first loyalty program SEA REWARD
13:13 Cargill posts results of the six-month test period of the world’s first wind-powered ocean vessel
12:24 Rotterdam's Gate Terminal sees need for more LNG bunkering capacity at Rotterdam
11:58 MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier CERULEAN ACE
11:24 Panama Canal announces increase in daily slots at Panamax locks
10:25 thyssenkrupp Veerhaven plans the climate-friendly pusher tug

2024 March 12

18:04 Cosco Shipping installs Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System on PCTC Cosco Tengfei
17:30 LR issues Project Certificate for CrossWind Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm
17:16 The shipping industry to need €3.7 trillion by 2050 to move towards a zero-pollution era
16:25 China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement
15:50 Suez Canal trade cut by 50 percent in Jan-Feb 2024
15:14 MOL and Rio Tinto sign Partnership Agreement for further collaboration including decarbonization of maritime transportation
14:45 Zhoushan Xinya shipyard starts work to retrofit four container ships with methanol dual-fuel engines for Maersk
14:26 Hyundai Mipo completes South Korea’s first autonomous vessel
13:56 Port of Tallinn is looking for cooperation partners to develop the vacant areas in Muuga Harbour
12:21 Hanwha Ocean orders compressors for LNG carriers
11:41 Top 10 bunker companies see small decline in sales in 2023
11:11 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 688 bln-won order for 4 oil tankers
10:42 HD Hyundai signs an agreement with Naver for digital transformation
10:17 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 1.51% in February 2024
09:46 Сargo volumes in German ports down by 4.1% to 267.8 million tonnes in 2023

2024 March 11

18:02 Air Liquide and Vopak sign MoU to collaborate on infrastructure for ammonia import
17:04 Mawani launches the Port Community System
16:47 Hafnia celebrates delivery of fourth dual-fuel LNG ship
16:25 3M and HD Hyundai KSOE to collaborate on joint research project to help insulate liquid hydrogen storage tanks
15:52 Worley wins service contracts for Shell’s Holland hydrogen project
15:25 New report identifies 10 technology innovations that are key to unlocking 80% UK tidal energy cost reduction
14:45 World's first long-range wind conditions measurement device installed on a RORO vessel begins demonstration experiment
14:25 Port of Vancouver expects record breaking cruise season in 2024
13:12 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub
12:42 Yang Ming to incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption
11:59 Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system secures the first MoU with a Korean shipyard
11:21 OceanSTAR’s new FSO design receives Bureau Veritas Basic Design Assessment statement
10:41 Fincantieri signs contract for a new CSOV with options for two more ships
10:13 Total cost of ownership a potential barrier for methanol propulsion on passenger ships

2024 March 10

15:01 Vestas contracted to install V236-15.0 MW turbine for a project in Denmark
14:27 Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants
13:34 Santos picks Australian player for work on Darwin LNG life extension project
12:18 Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence
10:03 SCHOTTEL to supply its SRPs for six new ASD tugs of the Turkish Med Marine

2024 March 9

15:06 HAV Group's subsidiary contracted to equip hybrid bulk carriers
14:11 Production start at the Mendubim solar plant
13:01 Echandia secures order to provide battery systems for merchant vessels
12:39 Van Oord helps build temporary emergency dam in Maastricht
11:54 Port Houston Project 11 reaches important milestone
10:19 Viking expedition team announces discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
09:47 Virginia opens wider channel now supporting two-way ULCV movement

2024 March 8

15:43 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for five new WSA vessels
13:22 Candela and ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿partner to transform sustainable waterborne public transport in Abu Dhabi
12:27 Briggs Marine to take delivery of new pilot vessel in March for operations in UK ports and harbours
12:03 Jebsen & Jessen Group acquires majority stake in Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company