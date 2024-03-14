2024 March 14 13:44

DEME awards KENC with engineering and fabrication scope on multiple offshore wind installation projects

KENC Engineering has secured multiple contracts with offshore energy contractor DEME, according to the company's release.

For KENC, the contracts involve a broad scope of work that will encompass engineering and fabrication of seafastening and auxiliary structures that DEME requires for its work on several international offshore wind farms.

KENC will be carrying out the concept, basic and detailed designs on all projects.

KENC Engineering supports installation contractors and vessel owners in the offshore energy market with engineering services and custom-made equipment.