  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 14 13:25

    MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 11, 2024

    The Bunker Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During the 11th week, the MABUX global bunker indices showed a moderate decline. The 380 HSFO index fell by 2.43 USD: from 536.82 USD/MT last week to 534.39 USD/MT. Similarly, the VLSFO index decreased by 2.17 USD, reaching 676.01 USD/MT compared to 678.75 USD/MT the previous week. The MGO index lost 2.77 USD (from 896.98 USD/MT last week to 894.21 USD/MT), consistently below the 900 USD mark. At the time of writing, the market was in a moderate upward trend.

    Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - remained stable, decreasing by a nominal $0.31 ($141.62 versus $141.93 last week). The weekly average also saw a decrease of $8.05. In Rotterdam, SS Spread increased by $10.00, rising from $117.00 to 127.00, while the weekly average remained almost unchanged, with a slight increase of $0.84. Conversely, in Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference narrowed by $17.00 ($161.00 versus last week's $178.00), and the weekly average dropped by $23.33. Overall, the SS Spread showed minimal fluctuations without a distinct trend, varying slightly in different directions. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of www.mabux.com.

    Global spot gas prices have exhibited a downward trajectory, with European spot gas and Asian spot LNG prices decreasing from approximately USD 10 per million Btu at the end of 2023 to the USD 09 by the end of January and further declining to the USD 08 in late February 2024. This trend may enhance the demand for LNG cargoes, particularly in LNG markets across Asia, Africa, and South America.

    The cost of LNG as bunker fuel at the port of Sines, Portugal, experienced a slight reduction, dropping to 634 USD/MT on March 11, marking a decrease of 1 USD compared to the previous week. The price disparity between LNG and traditional fuel also narrowed on March 11, with LNG holding an advantage of 221 USD, in contrast to the 277 USD difference observed a week earlier. On the mentioned date, MGO LS was priced at 885 USD/MT in the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    During Week 11, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) recorded the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, all four selected ports remained in the undercharge zone. The average weekly underprising fell by 5 points in Rotterdam, 22 points in Singapore, 12 points in Fujairah and 3 points in Houston. The MDI index in Fujairah remained above the $100 mark.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, Rotterdam was the only undervalued port. The weekly average decreased by another 7 points. The remaining three selected ports were overestimated. Average weekly premium rose by 8 points in Fujairah and 7 points in Houston. The MDI index in Singapore remained unchanged.

    As for the MGO LS segment, Houston remained the only overpriced port, with the average weekly margin decreasing by 3 points. The other three ports were underpriced, with the average weekly premium rising by 8 points in Rotterdam and 7 points in Singapore but falling by 3 points in Fujairah. The MDI index in Rotterdam and Singapore remained above the $100 mark.

    The overall ratio of undervalued and overvalued ports in the 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO LS segments did not change during the week, while the MDI index did not show a sustained trend.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    According to the recent DNV report, ten methanol-fueled vessels were ordered last month, bringing the total number of methanol-fueled ships, either in operation or on order, to 267. The majority of these orders pertain to containers (167), followed by bulk carriers (17) and oil/chemical tankers (15), with the latter having the highest number of methanol-fueled vessels currently in operation (25). In the LNG sector, the number of vessels in operation or on order increased from 1,016 in January to 1,033 in February. Notably, the number of LNG-fueled vessels in operation exceeded 500, reaching a total of 509. Among these, the container segment takes the lead with 191 vessels in operation, followed by crude oil tankers (77) and oil/chemical tankers as the next most popular segments. Despite having only 25 LNG-fueled vessels currently in operation, the car carrier segment has a substantial total of 154 vessels on order, making it the second-highest after the container segment, which has a total of 191. Additionally, last month witnessed the confirmation of an order for the world's first ammonia-powered container vessel, Yara Eyde.

    We expect that the state of temporary stabilization in the global bunker market will persist. Bunker indices are expected to continue fluctuating in different directions.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 14

14:29 HaiSea unveils new operations facility for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet
13:44 DEME awards KENC with engineering and fabrication scope on multiple offshore wind installation projects
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 11, 2024
12:43 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to support optimised low-emission operations for two P&O Ferries vessels
11:35 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023
10:51 NYK and Astomos Energy christen new dual-fuel LPG carrier
10:25 Port of Long Beach container volume up 24.1% to 674,723 TEUs in Feb 2024

2024 March 13

18:02 Lebanese, French officials float a plan to rebuild Beirut port nearly 4 years after huge explosion
17:23 Ascenz Marorka obtains type approval for cyber-security from Bureau Veritas for its digital solutions
16:58 USDOT announces $500 mln for ports available through the Port Infrastructure Development Program
15:44 RINA wins contract to create global investment plan for cruise sector
15:23 Hede International Shipping enters the Transpacific container trade
14:43 Concordia Damen wins contract to deliver a CDS2410 River Pusher to Transporte Fluviales Frey Bentos
14:13 CMA CGM Group launches its first loyalty program SEA REWARD
13:13 Cargill posts results of the six-month test period of the world’s first wind-powered ocean vessel
12:24 Rotterdam's Gate Terminal sees need for more LNG bunkering capacity at Rotterdam
11:58 MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier CERULEAN ACE
11:24 Panama Canal announces increase in daily slots at Panamax locks
10:25 thyssenkrupp Veerhaven plans the climate-friendly pusher tug

2024 March 12

18:04 Cosco Shipping installs Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System on PCTC Cosco Tengfei
17:30 LR issues Project Certificate for CrossWind Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm
17:16 The shipping industry to need €3.7 trillion by 2050 to move towards a zero-pollution era
16:25 China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement
15:50 Suez Canal trade cut by 50 percent in Jan-Feb 2024
15:14 MOL and Rio Tinto sign Partnership Agreement for further collaboration including decarbonization of maritime transportation
14:45 Zhoushan Xinya shipyard starts work to retrofit four container ships with methanol dual-fuel engines for Maersk
14:26 Hyundai Mipo completes South Korea’s first autonomous vessel
13:56 Port of Tallinn is looking for cooperation partners to develop the vacant areas in Muuga Harbour
12:21 Hanwha Ocean orders compressors for LNG carriers
11:41 Top 10 bunker companies see small decline in sales in 2023
11:11 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 688 bln-won order for 4 oil tankers
10:42 HD Hyundai signs an agreement with Naver for digital transformation
10:17 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 1.51% in February 2024
09:46 Сargo volumes in German ports down by 4.1% to 267.8 million tonnes in 2023

2024 March 11

18:02 Air Liquide and Vopak sign MoU to collaborate on infrastructure for ammonia import
17:04 Mawani launches the Port Community System
16:47 Hafnia celebrates delivery of fourth dual-fuel LNG ship
16:25 3M and HD Hyundai KSOE to collaborate on joint research project to help insulate liquid hydrogen storage tanks
15:52 Worley wins service contracts for Shell’s Holland hydrogen project
15:25 New report identifies 10 technology innovations that are key to unlocking 80% UK tidal energy cost reduction
14:45 World's first long-range wind conditions measurement device installed on a RORO vessel begins demonstration experiment
14:25 Port of Vancouver expects record breaking cruise season in 2024
13:12 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub
12:42 Yang Ming to incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption
11:59 Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system secures the first MoU with a Korean shipyard
11:21 OceanSTAR’s new FSO design receives Bureau Veritas Basic Design Assessment statement
10:41 Fincantieri signs contract for a new CSOV with options for two more ships
10:13 Total cost of ownership a potential barrier for methanol propulsion on passenger ships

2024 March 10

15:01 Vestas contracted to install V236-15.0 MW turbine for a project in Denmark
14:27 Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants
13:34 Santos picks Australian player for work on Darwin LNG life extension project
12:18 Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence
10:03 SCHOTTEL to supply its SRPs for six new ASD tugs of the Turkish Med Marine

2024 March 9

15:06 HAV Group's subsidiary contracted to equip hybrid bulk carriers
14:11 Production start at the Mendubim solar plant
13:01 Echandia secures order to provide battery systems for merchant vessels
12:39 Van Oord helps build temporary emergency dam in Maastricht
11:54 Port Houston Project 11 reaches important milestone
10:19 Viking expedition team announces discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
09:47 Virginia opens wider channel now supporting two-way ULCV movement

2024 March 8

15:43 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for five new WSA vessels
13:22 Candela and ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿partner to transform sustainable waterborne public transport in Abu Dhabi
12:27 Briggs Marine to take delivery of new pilot vessel in March for operations in UK ports and harbours
12:03 Jebsen & Jessen Group acquires majority stake in Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company
10:40 Irish Ferries expands partnership with Nowhere Networks

2024 March 7

18:05 MacGregor receives a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from VARD
17:35 Iraq accedes to maritime safety and security treaties
17:15 Hitachi Zosen and NYK Line's joint project selected for ammonia-fueled ship development
16:45 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies
16:15 COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel for COSCO Shipping Lines