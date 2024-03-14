2024 March 14 12:43

Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to support optimised low-emission operations for two P&O Ferries vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Lifecycle Agreement with UK-based P&O Ferries. The five-year agreement covers two vessels, the M/V Pioneer and the M/V Liberté, and is designed to optimise and ensure minimal impact on their operations, while providing maintenance cost predictability. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in January 2024, according to the company's release.

The scope of the Lifecycle Agreement with P&O Ferries includes parts and maintenance services, as well as maintenance planning, operational support and Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. This means issues can be identified before they cause a delay in the schedule.

Both vessels feature hybrid propulsion with battery power and four high-efficiency Wärtsilä 31 main engines. They are expected to produce 40 percent fewer emissions than the ships they replace. By ensuring their optimal performance, the agreement will further enhance the ships’ environmental sustainability.



The M/V Pioneer commenced commercial operations in June 2023, while the M/V Liberté is scheduled to enter service in early 2024. The 230-metre long ships are the world’s largest double-ended ferries, and sail between Dover, England and Calais, France.



