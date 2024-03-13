2024 March 13 17:23

Ascenz Marorka obtains type approval for cyber-security from Bureau Veritas for its digital solutions

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, announces that it has been granted a type approval for cybersecurity for its digital solutions by the classification society Bureau Veritas, according to the company's release.

The type approval for cyber-security granted by Bureau Veritas highlights the ability of the Ascenz Marorka solutions to meet the cyber-security challenges of the maritime sector with resilience and reliability.

This certification covers the Ascenz Marorka applications related requirements included in “NR467 Bureau Veritas Rules for the Classification of Steel Ships”, “NR659 Bureau Veritas Rules on Cyber Security or the Classification of marine units” and “IACS UR E27 Rev.1 (Sep 2023) Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment”.