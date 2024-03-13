2024 March 13 14:13

CMA CGM Group launches its first loyalty program SEA REWARD

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in maritime, land, air and logistics solutions, is launching SEA REWARD, the first loyalty program for shipping customers, according to the company's release.



A unique program on the market, SEA REWARD rewards the regularity and volume of shipments by CMA CGM customers using "SpotOn", a digital solution launched in 2022 that simplifies the booking process with an instant quote, a guaranteed price, and priority access to space on board the vessel.



With SEA REWARD, CMA CGM's digital customers will have access to four status tiers offering exclusive benefits. This loyalty program marks the Group's determination to continue transforming the shipping sector, and to mobilize digital innovation to enhance the customer experience.



After joining the SEA REWARD program through their My CMA CGM account, customers booking via the "SpotOn" digital solution can access four status tiers that reward the frequency and volume of their shipments. As they booked, customers access the "Lieutenant", "Captain", "Master", and eventually "Admiral" status tiers.



SEA REWARD's different status tiers reward customers’ loyalty with exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn Nautical Miles that they can use to pay part of their invoices.



Already accessible to the CMA CGM Group’s digital customers in Europe, SEA REWARD will gradually become available in other regions.



The CMA CGM Group, a global player of sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of around 620 vessels. In 2023, it carried a total of 21.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics provider that delivered 522,000 tonnes of air cargo and more than 22 million tonnes of inland freight cargo. The CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero Carbon target for 2050. Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 155,000 people worldwide, of which around 6,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.