2024 February 19 13:38

Russian seaports’ January cargo volume fell 6.5% Y/Y to 71 million tonnes (expanded version)

The ports of the Caspian and Azov-Black Sea basins showed a 1.6 times volume growth in January





Photo credit: ASOP



The Azov-Black Sea Basin Seaports:

Cargo traffic the southern seaports amounted to 24 million tonnes (-7.1%), including dry bulk cargo: 10.6 million tonnes (-13.8%), liquid bulk cargo: 13.4 million tonnes (-0.9%). The Port of Novorossiysk handled 14 million tonnes (-1.5%), Taman: 3.5 million tonnes (-16.2%), Tuapse: 2 million tonnes (-9.9%), Port Kavkaz: 1.5 million tonnes (-10%), Rostov-on-Don: 1.1 million tonnes (-18.1%).



The Caspian Basin Seaports:

The volume of cargo handled at the region’s ports in January reached 0.7 million tonnes (a 1.6 times growth), of which the volume of dry bulk cargo rose two-fold to 10 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo: 0.2 million tonnes (-0.3%). Throughput at the Port of Astrakhan surged 1.8 times year-on-year to 400 000 tonnes, the Port of Makhachkala handled 300 000 tonnes (+11.5%),

The Far Eastern Basin Seaports:

The volume of handled cargo was 16.9 million tonnes (-9.1%), including dry bulk: 10 million tonnes (-14.5%), liquid bulk: 6.9 million tonnes (+0.2 %). Throughput figures of the Far Eastern ports were the following: Vostochny: 7 million tonnes (-8.1%), Vanino: 1.6 million tonnes (-42%), Vladivostok: 2.8 million tonnes (+2.7%), Nakhodka: 2.2 million tonnes (-0.3%), Prigorodnoye: 1.3 million tonnes (-1.8%).



Passenger Traffic:

The ports’ terminals handled in January 1 407 passenger and cruise ships (a 2.6 times drop) and 53 600 passengers (a 4.1 times decline). This includes the number of passengers of departing ships: 26 300 people (a 4.2 decrease), and of arriving ships: 27 300 people (a four-fold drop). There were no transit passengers in the reporting period.

The main number of passengers in 2023 were served at dedicated passenger terminals in the following seaports – of Sevastopol: 41 900 people (a 4.8 times decline), Sochi: 8 800 people (a 2.1 times growth), Vladivostok: 2 100 people (a 27.7 times decrease).