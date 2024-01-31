2024 January 31 10:20

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contracts with equipment manufacturer and automotive distributor

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has recently signed significant contracts with a leading global construction and mining equipment manufacturer, as well as with one of the largest automotive distributors in the Americas.



The multi-year shipping contract with one of the world’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturers has a duration of three years, plus a two-year extension option. The contract is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in total, based on expected volumes over the three-year period. A key long-term partner, the renewed agreement commenced in November 2023, with amended rates in line with current market levels.

In addition, Wallenius Wilhelmsen recently signed a multi-year shipping contract with one of the largest automotive distributors in the Americas. The contract, which commenced in early 2024, is valued at approximately USD 200 million based on anticipated volumes over a two-year period. Rates are in line with present market levels.

Both customers’ agreements include direct support for Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s decarbonization initiatives, such as the use of biofuel, technical and operational improvements to the existing fleet, and the development of new technologies.



