  • Home
  • News
  • Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 20 17:34

    Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform

    Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a next-generation floating offshore wind platform, and Tugdock, developers of the world’s first road-transportable floating dry dock known as the Tugdock Submersible Platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop a modular offshore wind assembly system, that is expected to dramatically drive down costs and increase production of floating offshore wind farms.

    The design of Gazelle Wind Power’s platform includes a revolutionary patented dynamic mooring system that eliminates pitch and balance movement in response to the external forces of wind, waves, and tide. The platform's modular design allows for scalable and adaptable configurations, making it a more affordable and accessible solution for deep water deployment. Gazelle Wind Power is currently in discussions with a number of developers with the potential to secure in excess of 5GW of projects for delivery before 2035.

    The modularity of Gazelle’s components enables the offshore wind platform modules to be fabricated cost-effectively in shipyards and then transported to an assembly port, adjacent to a wind farm to be completed. The Tugdock Submersible Platform is a patented technology that supports the deployment of commercial-scale floating wind by providing a build and launch platform that overcomes port constraints. The structure combines a steel frame and patented airlift bags to act as additional buoyancy or as a submersible platform for lifting or launching heavy marine structures.

    The first project for the new partnership will be Italy’s largest offshore wind farm, the Molise Offshore Wind Farm project in the Adriatic Sea, where the combined technologies will help install 70 turbines, aiming to generate 1.05 GW of power. The Molise Offshore Wind Farm will cover a total area of 219 square kilometres, and the turbines will be located in waters spanning depths of a minimum of 88 metres to a maximum of 126 metres. The first platform is planned to be launched in January 2028.

    Gazelle Wind Power Limited is accelerating the commercialisation of the floating offshore wind market with its next generation platform. Gazelle’s solution is poised to become the benchmark for the industry with a design that is targeted to lower costs, enable local content, utilise preexisting port infrastructure, and incorporate shipbuilding construction with modular assembly. The floating platform offers high stability and easy transport, installation, and maintenance while preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Porto, and the U.S.

    Tugdock is a company based in Cornwall, UK. Its patented marine buoyancy technology enables heavy marine structures to be built or assembled and loaded-out in ports with water depth or space restrictions. Their technology comprises the Tugdock Submersible Platform (TSP) and Tugdock Buoyancy Modules (TBMs). The technology is modular, road transportable, easy to erect, and reusable.

    The TSP comes in a range of deck sizes from 12m x 12m up to 120m x 120m with a total lift capacity up to 35,000 tonnes and is able to lift vessels and other floating structures clear of the water at a fraction of the cost of standard dry docks.

    TBMs provide a means of additional buoyancy for draft reduction and to provide stability for Wind Turbine Generator integration. The buoyancy modules can be considered as temporary works equipment that is fixed to the floaters in modules and used during berthing, integration, marshalling, and removed prior to tow-out. The product can be re-installed for wet storage or for in-port operations and maintenance activities.
    For more information,

    The Molise Offshore Wind Farm project, managed by Maverick Srl and controlled by Green Bridge, involves the installation of 70 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1.05 GW, located in the Adriatic Sea, off the Molise coast, Italy. This is Italy's largest offshore project in terms of installed capacity. The project features cutting-edge Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, known for their advanced capabilities and operational efficiency.

    One key recent revision to the project is the use of floating platforms for offshore electrical stations, significantly reducing the environmental impact. Additionally, modifications to the project's layout now provide direct access to the port of Termoli, addressing the needs of the local fishing community.

    The 'Molise Offshore Wind Farm' is expected to produce an average annual productivity of 2,673,300 MWh, making a substantial contribution to emissions reduction. Over the plant's 30-year lifespan, it is estimated to prevent the release of 35,163,170 tonnes of CO2, 10,430 tonnes of SO2, and 5,110 tonnes of NOx into the atmosphere.

    This ambitious project represents a total investment of 2.1 billion euros.

Другие новости по темам: wind farms, offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 20

18:07 Overseas Shipholding Group installs Starlink satellite internet service on entire fleet
17:34 Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform
17:05 Hong Kong launches action plan to develop ports into leading international maritime centre
16:45 Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply orders MPSV from China's Fujian Mawei
16:25 Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding wins US$1 bln order from Maersk for 15 container ships
16:05 Estonia announces tender for zero-emission ferry powered by hydrogen fuel
15:33 VARO Energy and Hoegh Autoliners announced a strategic partnership
15:12 Over 100 container ships reroute as US weighs Red Sea response
14:57 Malaysia bans Israel-flagged ships from its ports in response to Gaza war
13:12 DFDS signs deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships
12:50 WinGD adds MITSUI E&S Tamano Factory to Japanese engine building network
12:04 Stena Line signs major deal with Peel Ports to operate at Heysham Port until 2100
11:36 Fincantieri holds steel cutting of the new hydro-oceanographic ship of the Italian Navy
11:17 ITF calls for safety of seafarers following Red Sea attacks
10:44 ABS signs MOU with Indian Innovators to drive global hub for green shipbuilding
10:24 The new Regional Port Ordinance to come into effect in the entire North Sea Canal area per January 1st
09:59 China’s first domestically built cruise ship sets sail with a suite of Wartsila solutions
09:21 Sergei Shoigu: One Borei-A nuclear-powered missile submarine, three submarines to enter service with Russian Navy’s fleet in 2024

2023 December 19

18:03 Indonesia's PERTAMINA and Japan's JOGMEC agree to collaborate on measuring and quantifying methane emissions
17:43 ClassNK conducts third-party verification on GHG emissions and environmental data of Tsuneishi Holdings and its 28 group companies
17:20 Marlink deploys smart hybrid network to accelerate digital decarbonisation strategy for Hoegh Autoliners
17:05 LR, Zodiac, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C ink nuclear propulsion JDP
16:41 DP World completes third phase of Antwerp investment plan worth €200 million
15:44 ENABL ensures improved lift for one of the world's largest onshore cranes
15:24 Wartsila gas handling systems again selected for a medium gas carrier newbuild project
14:50 Finnlines connects Spain and Belgium twice per week with three of the most efficient ships in the world
14:33 Port of Long Beach receives $283 mln for ‘America’s Green Gateway’
13:53 Louis Dreyfus Company chooses bound4blue to install four eSAILs on juice vessel
13:34 Investors set to inject nearly $6 bn in the Primorsky Krai transport and logistics infrastructure development by 2030, official says
13:23 China Merchants Heavy Industries cuts steel for Infinity-class expedition cruise ship commissioned by SunStone
12:41 Sri Lanka declares pause on foreign research vessels for one year
12:11 Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon сollaborate on design and delivery of European-built High-Speed Ro-Pax ferries
11:25 The Grimaldi Group acquires a majority stake in the Heraklion Port Authority
11:04 The construction of a floating drydock ordered for Krasnaya Kuznitsa slated to begin at SSC shipyard early next year
11:01 MOL to expand its fleet with 5 New LNG-fueled Capesize Bulkers
10:34 “K” LINE becomes one of the participants in the MoU for joint research aimed to aggregate CO2 from the Setuchi and Shikoku regions and to transport the emissions to Australia for storage
10:12 Samsung Heavy ordered to compensate $290 mln over defects in LNG carriers
09:41 BW Ideol teams up with ABP in Port Talbot on floating foundation industrialisation for the Celtic Sea

2023 December 18

18:13 Harim named preferred bidder for top container shipper HMM
17:48 BP suspends shipping through Red Sea
17:35 Gastrade’s FSRU “ALEXANDROUPOLIS” arrived in Greece
16:23 New “mega-port” in Peru will reduce transit times to Asia by 10 days
15:58 AD Ports Group nears deal to buy stake in Turkish port of Izmir - Reuters
15:39 China to conduct sea trials for its first ultra-deepwater drilling ship
14:45 Panama Canal to increase daily transits to 24 starting in January
14:12 One million TEU expansion at APM Terminals Tangier MedPort operational
13:42 HAV Group to deliver onshore charging system to Scandlines
13:12 Fincantieri signs a contract for a cable-laying vessel
12:45 APM Terminals Elizabeth enhances operations with new super-post-Panamax cranes
12:13 MSC joins shipping giants Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk in Red Sea travel pause amid attacks
10:20 Singapore and Japan sign MoC to establish the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
09:48 Nestle signs low-carbon transport agreement with CMA CGM

2023 December 17

15:27 Belgian vessel developer rolls out latest designs for first zero emission short sea vessel featuring wind blades
14:19 New solutions needed as waiting times at Brazilian ports reach 15 days - BIMCO
12:37 CMHI Haimen shipyard hosts a steel cutting ceremony for the 7th and final vessel in the Infinity series of expedition cruise ships
11:48 Viking announces opening of 2026 European river season
11:04 Princess Cruises names captains for Star Princess
09:52 President Vladimir Putin inaugurates Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway line in Murmansk region

2023 December 16

15:38 Maersk says to pause Red Sea route until further notice
12:06 SSC and Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard ink a floating dock contract
11:56 Welsh Ocean Literacy Action Plan and Strategy Workshops
10:17 COSCO SHIPPING Lines debuts Hi ECO sustainable shipping product

2023 December 15

18:06 Stena Line to launch new freight route from Dublin to Liverpool
17:53 PortNews main headlines, Week 50
17:36 MOL to become world's 1st shipping company to issue blue bonds
17:15 USC’ Astrakhan based shipyards kick off construction of the Project 24012 floating drydock
17:06 Oxylus Energy completes key trials to introduce and commercialize its proprietary catalyst and electrolyser technology in a 5cm2 cell
16:35 Pertamina and JERA sign MoU
16:15 Scandlines to electrify two Fehrmarn Belt ferries
15:48 Overseas Shipholding Group to upgrade engines on Alaskan Class vessels