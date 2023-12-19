2023 December 19 13:34

Investors set to inject nearly $6 bn in the Primorsky Krai transport and logistics infrastructure development by 2030, official says

This will help double cargo throughput of Primorsky Krai ports up to 350 million tonnes





Photo credit: the Primorsky Krai government's website



By 2030, investors will invest about RUB 540 billion (US$ 5,99 bn) in the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure in the Primorsky Krai. As a result, the cargo volume of the regional ports will increase by two-fold, from the current 189 million tonnes to 350 million tonnes, the Primorsky government press office reported citing a regional official.



Oleg Kozhemyako, the Primorsky Krai Governor in his annual investment message said that “our ports handle almost half of the country’s seaborne container traffic and 16% of the total cargo throughput of the country’s seaports. The construction of new ports with projected capacity exceeding 160 million tonnes is in full swing. We are creating transport and logistics hubs with an annual capacity of 2.1 million containers. Investors are set to invest about RUB 540 billion by 2030. As a result, the cargo volume of Primorsky Krai ports will double – from the current 189 million to 350 million tonnes,” the governor was quoted as saying.



According to the official, the attracting investments record has been updated in Primorsky Krai: investment grew by 9% and reached RUB 240 billion in January-September 2023.

“Overall, RUB 330 billion rubles were invested in the region in 2022, and by the end of this year we expect more than RUB 350 billion. The volume of foreign trade, cargo throughput of automobile checkpoints and seaports, as well as the commissioning of housing are growing at an accelerated pace... Thanks to state defense orders and implementation of “keel-per-quotas” scheme and the restoration of the automotive sector, industrial production demonstrates strong growth,” the governor said and clarified that the region’s foreign trade volume has increased by almost 20% since the beginning of this year, to 10 billion rubles.



Oleg Kozhemyako added that the goal of the regional government is to attract at least RUB 500 billion of investment in fixed capital in 2026.