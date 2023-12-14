2023 December 14 11:49

Wartsila to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carriers

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carrier vessels, according to the company's release. The ships are being built at the CIMC SinoPacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) shipyard in China for Norwegian shipowner Avance Gas. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2023.

Wärtsilä’s range of complete cargo handling systems for gas tankers are designed to reduce operating costs and improve the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). The award of this contract represents an endorsement of these benefits.

The Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) is an innovative and reliable system that enables the use of LPG as fuel. This increases operational efficiency and supports environmental sustainability.



These will be the first medium sized LPG carrier vessels built at the SOE yard. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered in the latter part of 2024, and the ships are expected to be delivered in 2nd half 2025 and onwards.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems supports customers with high quality products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line and underwater repair.