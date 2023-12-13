2023 December 13 12:14

Wartsila launches a new solution for seamless transition from oil to water

Technology group Wärtsilä introduces EvoTube, a revolutionary and patented advancement in Shaft Line technology for marine propulsion systems, reducing risk and simplifying operations, according to the company's release. While based on a conventional stern tube, the EvoTube is a significantly simplified system with fewer components than a conventional stern tube system. The inboard seal is mounted directly on the aft bearing housing, and the forward bearing is replaced with a standalone bearing inside the engine room. Its intelligent design optimizes space utilization and eases maintenance tasks.

The EvoTube concept is suitable for both oil and water lubrication systems, also facilitating future conversion from oil to water lubrication systems, effectively environmentally future-proofing vessels anytime during the vessel’s operational life.



With a remarkable 90% reduction in required oil volume for stern tube lubrication, EvoTube enhances efficiency and reduces operational costs. The system's advancements, including eliminating shaft corrosion in water lubrication, present a low-risk solution for shipyards and designers, streamlining the design process and contributing to overall operational efficiency.



Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions represents a new approach to revolutionizing marine propulsion systems.





