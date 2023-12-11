Russian seaports eleven-month throughput rises 5.7% to 811.9 million tonnes
The Azov-Black Sea basin ports retained its leading position, despite a multi-day storm in Nov
Total cargo volume of Russian seaports increased in January-November 2023 by 5.7% on the eleven month period a year earlier reaching 811.9 million tonnes, Rosmorrechflot statistics showed.
Dry bulk volume increased by 11.9% year-on-year to 413 million tonnes, with record growth rate in handling grain, chemical and mineral fertilizers, scrap metal, containerized and ferries cargo. Liquid bulk volume in Jan-Nov remained nearly flat (-0.1%) year-on-year, reaching 398.9 million tonnes.
Freight traffic the sea ports of the Arctic basin showed a decline at the level of statistical error (-0.4%) at 89.6 million tonnes, including 28.7 million tonnes of dry bulk argo (+7.0%) and 60.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.5%).
The Baltic Basin seaports eleven-month throughput increased by 1.4% to 228.3 million tonnes, including 103.9 million tonnes of dry bulk (+17.6%), and 124.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-9.0%).
the Azov-Black Sea basin, the flagship of the Russian port sector, retained its leading position, despite a multi-day storm that paralyzed shipping in the area for a ten-day period. The basin seaports showed a balanced increase of 12.2% reaching 267.5 million tonnes. At the same time, the dry bulk volume increased by 19.3% to 130.3 million tonnes, and liquid bulk – by 6.2% to 137.2 million tonnes.
A double-digit volume growth was seen since March in the Caspian Basin seaports, a transit gate for the North-South International Transport Corridor. The seaports throughput jumped by 33.4% year-on-year to 7.2 million tonnes, including 4.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (a 1.6 times increase), and 2.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3% ).
The Far Eastern basin seaports volume increased by 4.7% to 219.3 million tonnes, including 145.5 million tonnes of dry bulk (+2.5%) and 73.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.3%).
Rosmorrechflot statistics showed that Russian ports throughput capacity reached 1.3 billion tonnes by mid-2023. This figure exceeds by more than two-fold the capacity of all seaports of the USSR in 1990 (600 million tonnes) and by more than four-fold the total capacity of Russian seaports in 2000 (about 300 million tonnes).