2023 November 28 13:14

ZIM announces measures in response to threats in the Arabian and Red seas

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., a global container liner shipping company, reaffirmed its commitment to serve the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports. Operations to and from these ports will be maintained with the highest regard for safety protocols which are essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders, according to the company's release.



In light of the threat to safe transit of global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, ZIM is taking temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels, and customers' cargo by re-routing some of its vessels. As a result of these measures, longer transit times in the relevant ZIM services are anticipated, though every effort is being made to minimize disruptions.



