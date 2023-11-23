2023 November 23 13:02

Wartsila to retrofit ten Hafnia tankers for improved propulsion efficiency

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin solutions for ten Bird Class oil and chemical tankers owned by Hafnia – the Singapore head-quartered global tanker operator, according to the company's release. The combination of the two Wärtsilä systems ensures an optimised waterflow over and after the propeller, thereby improving propulsion efficiency considerably. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in October 2023.

EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions. The EnergoProFin is an energy saving propeller cap with fins that rotate together with the propeller. It reduces the energy losses created by the propeller hub vortex, increasing overall propulsion efficiency and significantly reducing underwater noise.

By improving the vessels’ fuel efficiency, emissions are reduced, operating costs are lowered, and both the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) value are improved.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered commencing in 2024. The project will be carried out over a two-year period for the 10 vessels.





