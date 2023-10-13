2023 October 13 10:25

Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version)

The number of handled passenger ships was down 16.8%





Photo credit: ASSOP website



Jan-Sept exports rose 7.3% reaching 527.9 million tonnes (+7.3%), and imports increased by 9.2% to 290 million tonnes. Handling of transit cargo: totaled 49.8 million tonnes (+11.5%), of coastal cargo: 68.6 million tonnes (+22.1%).

The ports in the Arctic basin handled 73.5 million tonnes in Jan-Sept (+0.6%), including dry bulk cargo: 23.7 million tonnes (+10.9%), liquid bulk: 49.8 million tonnes (-3.7 %). Cargo traffic at the ports of Murmansk amounted to 44.3 million tonnes (+6.3%), at Sabetta port: 20.3 million tonnes (-4%), Varandey: 3.9 million tonnes (-12.3%) and Arkhangelsk: 1.4 million tonnes (-24.3%).

Russian seaports based in the Baltic basin handled 188.6 million tonnes (+3.6%) of different cargo. The nine-month volume includes 85.7 million tonnes (+22%) of dry bulk and 102.9 million tonnes (-7.9%) of liquid bulk cargo. Volume handled at the port of Ust-Luga reached 87.6 million tonnes (-2.2%), port of Primorsk: 47.5 million tonnes (+8.1%), Greate Port of St. Petersburg: 35.5 million tonnes (+20.6 %), Port Vysotsk: 9.9 million tonnes (-16.5%).

The Azov-Black Sea basin ports throughput totaled 226.5 million tonnes (+18.7%). The volume included 110.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+29.3%) and 116.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo ( +10.1%). Throughput at the following ports: Novorossiysk: 123.1 million tonnes (+13.3%), Taman: 32.6 million tonnes (+4.5%), Tuapse: 19.4 million tonnes (+25.5%), Kavkaz: 17 million tonnes (1.5 times increase), Rostov-on-Don: 12.7 million tonnes (+20.1%).

Cargo volume handled at the Caspian basin seaports was 5.7 million tonnes (+34.3%), including dry bulk cargo: 3.5 million tonnes (an increase of 1.7 times), liquid bulk cargo: 2.2 million tonnes (+3,1%). Throughput at the Port of Astrakhan increased to 2.8 million tonnes (1.6 times), at the Port of Makhachkala: 2.6 million tonnes (+18%).

Seaports of the Far Eastern basin handled 181 million tonnes (+6.9%). The volume included 121.3 million tonnes dry bulk cargo (+5.8%) and 59.7 million tonnes liquid bulk cargo (+9.1% ). Vostochny ports handled 65.4 million tonnes (+7.9%), Port Vanino: 27.4 million tonnes (-2.6%), Port of Vladivostok: 25.3 million tonnes (+5.8%), Nakhodka port: 20 .5 million tonnes (+5.6%), and Prigorodnoye port: 9.7 million tonnes (-15.4%).



The number of passenger vessel calls handled at the seaports in January-September was 37,027 (-16.8%). The marine terminals handled nearly 2,5 million passengers (-20.8%), including 1,2 million departing passengers (a decrease of 2.3 times), and 1.2 million arriving passengers (an increase of 3.7 times). There were no transit passengers in the reporting period.



The largest number of passengers were handled at passenger terminals of the following seaports: Sevastopol: 1,9 million people (-20.3%), Yalta: 196,800 people (2.2 times decrease), and Sochi: 243,200 (+36.4%).