2023 September 19 17:30

Wartsila selects Hoglund as key supplier of high-end cargo control system for four new VLEC vessels

Høglund has been chosen by Wärtsilä to provide advanced cargo control systems for four VLEC vessels at Jiangnan Shipyard, according to the company's release.

Høglund announced a partnership with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions Norway for the delivery of complete cargo and fuel gas control systems to four state-of-the-art 99.000 CBM Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC). These cutting-edge vessels are set to be constructed at the Jiangnan Shipyard.

Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies for the maritime industry, shall deliver cargo handling systems and has entrusted Høglund with the critical task of supplying the comprehensive control essential to the seamless operation of these VLECs.

The deliveries are scheduled to occur between May and November 2024.



Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is one of the market leaders with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain.