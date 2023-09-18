2023 September 18 09:22

Yamal LNG produced 100 million tons of LNG since the plant start-up in December 2017

Image source: Novatek



Yamal LNG reports that its cumulative LNG production has reached 100 million tons since the plant start-up in December 2017.

Yamal LNG has become an industry’s outstanding producer in terms of the project execution and operational excellence: the plant has been operating at 20% above-nameplate capacity, whereas its second and third trains, 5.5 mtpa each, were fully commissioned significantly ahead of the initial schedule. An additional 0.9 mtpa fourth train based on the Arctic Cascade, NOVATEK’s proprietary domestic liquefaction technology, was a significant contribution to the successful project implementation. Yamal LNG’s share in global LNG production is 5%.

Yamal LNG operates a 17.4 mtpa natural gas liquefaction plant comprised of three LNG trains of 5.5 mtpa each and one LNG train of 900 thousand tons per annum, utilizing the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field in the Russian Arctic.