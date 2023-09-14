2023 September 14 15:02

Krylov Center needs 1.5 years to solve the task of producing LNG tanks after GTT left the market of Russia

Oleg Savchenko, photo shared by KSRC KSRC specialists determined domestically produced materials that can be used to build systems similar to those of GTT

Krylov State Research Center is ready to solve the task of producing LNG tanks after GTT left the market of Russia. As Oleg Savchenko, General Director of Krylov State Research Center, told IAA PortNews, Krylov Center completed R&D work on creation of a principle technology for gas containment system in 2014.

“The lead department in this works was the one focused on strength. They developed the technologies and explained what domestically produced materials can be used to build systems similar to those of GTT. Now, if we are set such a task it will take us about a year and a half. We have the technology and the material. There are problems with the glue but we will solve them. We need to create a test compartment, then build a test bench to test the system parameters. We understand how to conduct the tests and how to develop the required technology and the system, how to certify materials and works,” said Oleg Savchenko.

Full interview with Oleg Savchenko, General Director of Krylov State Research Center, who told IAA PortNews about the progress of the work on designing grain and gas carriers, about the current inability to build Azipod units and about the prospects of solving the problem with low-speed engines >>>>

PortNews Media Group welcomes to discuss the construction of ships running on LNG at the 7th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference which is to be held on 26 October 2023 in Moscow, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. >>>>