Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year

Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal was put into operation in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok 4 years ago, in 2019. The project which cost over RUB 40 billion and implemented without state financing let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year, says press center of the stevedore.

As of today, Vostochny Port JSC is among the most technologically advanced companies in the industry. At all stages of transport loading it applies the best available technologies ensuring minimization of the industrial impact on the environment. It features closed car dumpers, covered conveyor lines and stations for unloading and transfer of coal equipped with aspiration systems, shiploaders fitted with local water sprinkling systems operating round the year and ensuring environmentally safe loading of coal into ships’ holds.

Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal is an additional driver of the social and economic development in the region, particularly due to the creation of over 600 new jobs and the increased tax payments to the budgets of all levels.