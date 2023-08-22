2023 August 22 14:24

Dalian Shipbuilding to build four LNG carriers for Sea Jade

China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) has signed a contract for the construction of up to four 175,000 cbm LNG carriers with Sea Jade Investment Limited, a joint venture owned by Hong Kong-based shipping company Wah Kwong, China Gas and China Ship Leasing, according to Offshore Energy.

The trio ordered the construction of two firm LNG carriers plus two optional ones.

These vessels are an independently developed creation by Dalian Shipbuilding, featuring a substantial cargo capacity of 175,000 cubic meters. Employing the Mark III Flex cargo containment system developed by the GTT, the ships come equipped with four cargo tanks. Its liquid cargo system is exclusively dedicated to LNG transportation and includes a reliquefaction system.

Each vessel incorporates two WinGD LNG dual-fuel low-speed main engines, coupled with the integration of the iCER system. This integration not only reduces fuel and gas consumption but also ensures compliance with the rigorous emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization, applicable to both fuel and gas modes.

Additional enhancements of the vessel design include an optimized twin-stern line, high-efficiency propellers, and rudders with bulbous bow, all of which significantly bolster hydrodynamic performance and enhance safety redundancy within the propulsion system.

With the inclusion of four dual-fuel generators, the ship’s design is optimized to cater to power load demands across various operational scenarios.

Furthermore, the ships will have the capability to dock at a majority of the world’s expansive LNG terminals, highlighting the design’s compatibility with ship-shore operations.

DSIC said that the contract signing has deepened its cooperation with China Gas, Wak Kwong and CSSC Shipping.

The ships will be built at DSIC’s headquarters and classed by the China Classification Society (CCS).

The shipbuilder said that it has already secured the construction of over 10 LNG carriers.